‘CIA’ Star Necar Zadegan Promises ‘Drama Will Ensue’ in ‘Exciting’ Nikki-Heavy Episode (Exclusive)

CIA is going overseas for the newest episode, and star Necar Zadegan told PopCulture.com what’s in store.

In “Bridge of Lies,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a deeply embedded U.S. intelligence officer is detained in Hong Kong, Nikki insists on traveling there to bring him home.”

“But when her cover is blown, the team must work tirelessly to get her back to New York,” the logline continues. Zadegan, who plays Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, said it’s “gonna be a great episode.” She continued, “It’s really exciting, and I think this episode is where I love very much where these characters live, is spectacular spy craft.”

Pictured: Necar Zadegan as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

This is only the third episode of CIA, and Zadegan is loving being able to explore Nikki in this way so early in the series. “It is my preference to confront the characters very deeply,” she explained. “I think it’s how we know the characters the best is when we kind of put their back up against the wall and stuff. So I always like to jump in and dive into the big stuff.”

While Zadegan didn’t give too much away about what to expect with tonight’s episode, she did reveal that “drama will ensue.” In what way is unknown, whether it’s with Nikki herself while she’s in Hong Kong or back in New York as the team frantically tries to bring her home, or both. Whatever the case may be, it’s going to be an entertaining and intense hour, and fans won’t want to miss it.

Pictured (L-R): Carlo Marks as Eddie Montrose and Necar Zadegan as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

CIA premiered on Feb. 23 and also stars Tom Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss, and Natalee Linez. Produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios, CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Ken Girotti, Paul Cabbad, Nicole Perlman, David Chasteen, Anastasia Puglisi, and Peter Jankowski.

The new episode of CIA will be tense, and there’s no telling what will happen with Nikki, but luckily, fans don’t have to wait too long to see it. There will be a lot going on, and it all begins tonight at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. New episodes of CIA immediately follow new episodes of FBI, so it’s two full hours of action and plenty of drama.