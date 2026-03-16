‘CIA’: Bill Confides in Colin Before They Confront a Lawyer in Exclusive Sneak Peek

CIA is all-new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Forced Labor,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a wanted Belarusian national is discovered posing as an expecting father, Colin and Bill work to expose an international illegal baby smuggling ring.”

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“Meanwhile, Bill worries about his father’s health back home,” the logline continues. In the exclusive clip, Bill meets Colin at a hearing, telling him about his father and just how much he did for him growing up. Their conversation ends when the hearing does, as they need to ask a lawyer a few questions. After answering some of their questions about an illegal surrogacy apparently tied to a terrorist group, she isn’t willing to go any further.

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This is going to be one tense episode, and with Bill having to deal with his father on top of this smuggling ring, it’s a lot to handle. And from the looks of the sneak peek, the case is not going to be an easy one to solve, especially if Donna Lynne Champlin’s Elizabeth Johnson isn’t so willing to comply. But when you find out your client’s surrogate has ties to a terrorist group, it’s a tough pill to swallow.

Additionally, Bill’s problems with his father could prove to be a good thing, at least when it comes to his working relationship with Colin. The two of them are still not exactly seeing eye to eye on some matters, and it doesn’t help that Bill has to be careful because of the mole. But Bill opening up to Colin about what’s going on with his father might mean that he’s taking down his walls, at least for a little bit.

Tonight’s episode of CIA is only the fourth episode of the series, so it’s still hard to predict what will happen. The FBI offshoot has already been filled with drama and action, and that will continue as Season 1 continues. Between the mole, the cases, and now Bill’s father, there is no telling what else will go down, so fans won’t want to miss a thing. Check out an exclusive sneak peek above from the new episode of CIA, airing tonight at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following a new episode of FBI.