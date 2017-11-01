The Iconic ‘Christmas Story’ Lamp Returns in New Remake Promo

Christmas came a little early this year, with Fox releasing their first promo for their live musical event A Christmas Story Live!

The video, a short clip that doesn’t give much away, shows all members of the Parker family, including the iconic leg lamp that has inspired thousands of recreations to appear in living rooms across America. Posing for a Christmas photo, Ralphie, played by Andy Walken, complains to his mother about his sweater, Randy exclaims his excitement for Christmas, and The Old Man Parker poses with his leg lamp.

Based on the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story and the 2009 Broadway adaptation, the production follows the story of nine-year-old Ralphie Parker who dreams of getting a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas and encounters a lot of obstacles on his way to December 25.

Fox first announced its plans for a live A Christmas Story musical back in May, and casting announcements have been made leading up to the live event. Alongside Andy Walken, the production will feature Matthew Broderick as the narrator/adult Ralphie, Maya Rudolph as Mother Parker, Chris Diamantopoulos as Old Man Parker, and Jane Krakowski as Ralphie’s teacher Miss Shields. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will compose the music, Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will executive produce, and Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary will co-exuctive produce and write.

A Christmas Story Live! airs December 17 at 7 pm ET on Fox.