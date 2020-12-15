Drew Brees and His Kids Have 'Tons of Fun' While Viewing Christmas Lights

✖

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is out of the starting lineup due to suffering a punctured lung and 11 fractured ribs. He will reportedly take back his job in the coming days, but Brees is first taking care of some important business. He is having a blast with his family while looking at the festive Christmas lights.

Brees posted a collage on Instagram from the fun-filled family evening. He and one of his children smiled for the camera in the top portion of the image while the bottom showed the massive light display. The family then continued the holiday season with another festive experience. They built gingerbread houses and continued to enjoy their time together as a family, as well as a lot of sugar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees)

"Kids got their Christmas PJs on and we drove through Lafraniere Park to see the Christmas lights tonight! They do a great job with all the lights and designs. Tons of fun for the family!" Brees wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Several people responded and shared their own memories of driving through light displays in Louisiana.

While large gatherings are not allowed in states across the country, there is still the opportunity to look at holiday decorations in a different way. Several places have massive light displays, which viewers can enjoy while remaining in their own vehicles. For example, there is a massive display in Los Angeles featuring cardboard cutouts of Cody Rhodes, Snoop Dogg, Bert Kreischer and other personalities from Go-Big Show.

As Brees continues to enjoy the holiday season with his family, he will prepare for his eventual return to the starting lineup. There is no set date for when he will lead the offense onto the field, but one option is Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brees shied away from saying that he will face off with Patrick Mahomes, but he did acknowledge that there was "extra motivation" for him to suit up.

"Yes. Every game is important, but obviously, I just think where we are in our journey as a team, there's a lot to play for each and every week," Brees said, per NOLA.com. "And you get to play against arguably one of the best teams in the NFL right now in the Chiefs with one of the best quarterbacks, so it's a great challenge. If you love football, you love these kinds of challenges."