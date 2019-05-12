‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Lindsie Chrisley Lashes out After Details of Brother Kyle’s Meth Arrest Surface

Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley lashed out at the media after details of her brother Kyle Chrisley was arrested for methamphetamine possession.

“Stop calling me for comment & acting like you found my number on your own. Ask the folks that sold you the story,” Lindsie wrote on Twitter Sunday.

She also wrote on Saturday, “Don’t ever underestimate my third eye, I see right through you.”

Lindsie’s tweets came after Kyle, the oldest son of Todd Chrisley, was booked in the Okmulkgee County Jail in Oklahoma earlier this month for felony methamphetamine possession. However, it was not until Saturday that TMZ reported on his arrest.

When police arrested him, they also discovered there was an open warrant for his arrest in DeKalb County, Georgia.

According to legal documents, the warrant is related to death threats Kyle allegedly made against his estranged wife, Alexus Chrisley in January. At the time, Kyle allegedly wrote a threatening message to Alexus that read, “[Not] before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s— and take care of this problem with you because if I’m not with you nobody will be. Bye Alexus.”

Alexus replied back, “thats a threat to my life,” and Kyle responded, “yes :Lexi it was. Goodbye.”

Alexus also showed photos Kyle sent of him holding a gun to his head and using drugs, police said.

After news of the arrest broke, Chrisley shared a religious message on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“I have no room for regret, I won’t dim my light so someone else can shine brighter, I am a child of God and he did not build me to break, therefore I stand head held high to serve his purpose,” the tweet reads.

Kyle only appeared on the first season of Chrisley Knows Best and had a falling out with his father around 2014 when Kyle accused his father of using his mixed-race daughter Chloe to bring in a diverse audience for his show. Chrisley also said in 2014 that Kyle is bipolar after a Daily Mail report on his family.

Okmulgee County Jail officials would not confirm if Kyle was still in the jail this weekend.

Lindsie appeared on the first five seasons of Chrisley Knows Best before she had her own falling out with her father.

Chrisley Knows Best finished its sixth season in December. USA Network also airs the spin-off series Growing Up Chrisley, which follows Chrisley’s children Savannah and Chase, who live in Los Angeles. Last week, the spin-off was renewed for a second season.

Photo credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images