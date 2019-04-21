‘Chicago’ Universe Alum Sophia Bush Reacts to Colin Donnell’s ‘Med’ Exit

Former Chicago franchise star Sophia Bush reacted to co-star Colin Donnell’s exit from Chicago Med on Twitter on Friday.

Bush had a long and wide-ranging tenure in NBC’s Chicago franchise, including appearances on Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago Justice. Her character even appeared on Law and Order: SVU. Having left the procedural world in 2017, she knows a thing or two about what Donnell is currently going through, so she wished him well on his departure on Friday.

“I love my Chicago Med #OneChicago family dearly,” Donnell wrote in a tweet confirming his departure from the shows. “And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing.”

“A true gentleman, you are, dear sir,” Bush answered. “Much love.”

Bush included a red heart emoji with her tweet, which got over 800 likes and nearly 100 retweets. Fans responded to the actress’ post, saying that they miss her on the shows.

“The producers are killin’ the Chicago P.D.,” one fan wrote. “First you leave [because] they didn’t take care/resolve your concerns then they write Al character off now they writing Antonio character off they might as well cancel the series!”

Donnell is just one of the newly announced departures from the Chicago franchise. According to a report by Deadline, Jon Seda is also leaving the show, as is Norma Kuhling. Seda has been on the shows for seven years, while Kuhling joined the cast of Chicago Med in Season 3. All three actors could return for guest appearances in the future, but they are leaving the main casts for good.

Insiders said that the three actors are leaving for creative reasons relating to the evolution of their characters. The Chicago franchise is a wide-ranging drama series that encompasses many intertwining stories from all over the world of first responders in the windy city.

Last year, Bush confirmed that she herself had left the franchise due to an assault she suffered on the set. In an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, she said that the set had been a toxic place for her, and she had to get out.

“I realized that as I was thinking I was being the tough guy, doing the thing, showing up to work, I programmed myself to tolerate the intolerable,” Bush said. “My body was, like, falling apart, because I was really, really unhappy… You start to lose your way when someone assaults you in a room full of people and everyone literally looks away, looks at the floor, looks at the ceiling, and you’re the one woman in the room and every man who’s twice your size doesn’t do something.”

Bush has several upcoming projects in the works, including a starring role in the upcoming CBS drama Surveillance. Hopefully, her former co-stars can find work quickly as well.