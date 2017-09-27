‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Teases Upton’s Mysterious Past

Although Chicago P.D. introduced Tracy Spiridakos’ character Hailey Upton last season, fans will get more details about her past in the upcoming episodes.

Spiridakos was bumped up to series regular for season five, which will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Since Upton will now be Jay Halstead’s (Jesse Lee Soffer) partner, many fans are wondering if sparks will fly in their relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I honestly know nothing,” she told TV Line when asked about any romances for this season. “I know that we will see more of how she became a detective. That’s something that we’re going to talk about later on in the season, so that’s cool. I’m super excited about that.”

Fans will learn more about Upton’s “unapologetic” behavior this season. “She’s a force, and she knows that she’s smart, and she knows that she’s got good ideas, and she will get the job done,” Spiridakos said, adding that she thinks Upton’s personal life is a “little rebellious.”

She addressed Upton’s conflict with Voight from the beginning of her time on the series. “With Voight, she kind of bursts in, and she’s unapologetic about it,” she said. “But I think he respected that in her. He respected the fact that she holds her own, and she’s smart, and she knows what she’s talking about. It’s cool how he accepts her at the end of that episode.”

Spiridakos also revealed that her character and Marina Squerciati’s character Burgess will share “some good moments together” throughout the season.

The series returns to NBC on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. CT.