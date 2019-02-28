‘Chicago P.D.’ Tracks Down Serial Killer in Tonight’s Episode

Wednesday’s new episode of Chicago P.D. finds the detectives hunting after a suspect that might be a serial killer.

A sneak peek at the next new episode of Chicago P.D. finds the team following up on a few cases that seem to follow a pattern. As Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) connects some of the dots, they begin to realize that they may have a serial killer on their hands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She lists the details of three different murders. Each of the young women were sexually assaulted, murdered with exactly 18 stab wounds in the face and torso, and left in dumpsters. All three victims were dancers, and Upton noted that five more girls matching the same M.O. were missing.

“Homicide knew they had a serial?” asked Dawson (John Seda).

“Not necessarily,” Upton said. “They only had DNA on one of the victims. Maybe they were still investigating.”

“Or maybe they just didn’t give a rat’s ass,” Dawson said bitterly.

The team was also shocked to hear that the suspiciously symmetrical M.O. did not earn the case an intervention by the FBI. Upton verified that the feds were not involved, and all of the detectives looked determine to find justice for the missing girls.

This is just the beginning of what looks like a big case for Wednesday night’s episode of Chicago P.D. The procedural follows Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) as he and his team try to combat the onslaught of violent crime in Chicago.

This will be the series’ first episode after its crossover event with Chicago Fire. Now back in their own world, the police can tackle a more distinct case, though it seems like a daunting one to finish in just one episode. There are only seven episodes left in the season, so it looks like the showrunners are doing their best to make them count.

The whole Chicago franchise, including Chicago Med and Chicago Fire as well, was renewed for another season this week. NBC announced on Tuesday that the first responders would be back in the fall of 2019 for another year.

“We remain in awe of the job Dick Wolf, our producers, casts and crews do in creating some of the most compelling television today,” co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta told Variety. “The Chicago franchise is a lynchpin of our schedule and we’re thrilled that audiences have embraced our Wednesdays with such incredible passion for these shows and characters.”



Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.