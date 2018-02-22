‘Chicago PD’ Books Titus Welliver for ‘Cunning’ Meth Dealer Role

Former Sons of Anarchy star Titus Welliver is taking on a life of crime once again on Chicago P.D.

The actor, currently starring in the Amazon series Bosch, will guest star on the NBC drama as a big-time meth dealer.

According to TVLine, Welliver’s Ronald Booth was recently released from prison, which can’t be a good thing for the citizens of Chicago, given his frightening character description: “[Booth] can slide from chilling charm to fervent rage in an instant. He may be handsome, intense, intelligent, cunning and mercurial, but don’t let that fool you — he’s capable of anything.”

Welliver’s character will also have a connection to Chicago P.D. officer Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and her mysterious past, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“Upton was involved with him in a prior undercover case, so she’s dusting off an old cover to try to take this guy and his crew down, and it digs up a lot of bad memories,” showrunner Rick Eid said. “She puts herself in sort of a dangerous position, and her partner and friend, Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), is there to try to help her.”

Welliver, who is also well-known for playing Irish gun kingpin Jimmy O’Phelan on Sons of Anarchy, will appear on the NBC crime procedural’s 18th episode of the fifth season, airing spring 2018.

Chicago P.D. returns with new episodes on Wed. February 28 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

NBC recently released the synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled “Sisterhood.”

“Intelligence tracks down a vigilante attacking rapists. The investigation hits home for [officer Kim] Burgess (Marina Squerciati), who begins to question if the men who raped her sister truly paid for their actions.”

The following episode will mark the series’ 100th hour and is the first of a two-part crossover event with Chicago Fire.

Chicago P.D. stars Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Elias Koteas, Amy Morton and Spiridakos.

Spiriakos’ Upton joined the squad following Erin Lindsay’s (Sophia Bush) exit from the series.

The actress’s exit came after a season finale plot that made it seem like Lindsay would be headed to the FBI for a new job. Bush had appeared on the hit show since the first season and popped up on several more of NBC’s Chicago shows.