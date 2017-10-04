‘Chicago P.D.’ to Air Episode About Terrorism Just Days After Vegas Attack

On Sunday, a terrorist opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers on the Las Vegas strip, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500. Since then, the subject of terrorism has rightfully been even more sensitive than normal, but that’s not stopping one NBC drama from airing its new episode tonight.

“The Thing About Heroes,” the newest episode of Chicago P.D., will focus on a terrorist attack on the city. You can watch the promo for the episode in the video above.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the beginning of the episode, an explosion near a public event will launch an investigation into a local terrorist cell, and one Muslim police officer becomes one of the prime suspects. Despite the many officers, and a few federal agents, wanting to persecute the young cop, Burgess sticks up for what she believes to be the truth.

While the episode does create very different circumstances than the ones that occurred over the weekend, it’s still an issue that’s sure to hit very close to home for many Americans.

You can check out the official photos for “The Thing About Heroes” in the gallery below. The episode is set to air tonight on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.