‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Jason Beghe Talks Intelligence Unit’s Fate and Aftermath of Voight’s Blackmail (Exclusive)

Major spoilers ahead for the Season 13 premiere of Chicago P.D.

Wednesday’s Season 13 premiere of Chicago P.D. finally brought the gang back together, and star Jason Beghe told PopCulture.com what the aftermath will look like.

The Season 12 finale saw Shawn Hatosy’s Deputy Chief Reid getting shot and killed, resulting in Intelligence Unit getting disbanded.

In the premiere, a month had passed and much of the team were working different jobs in the CPD, while Voight (Beghe) was trying to talk Commander Devlin (Joel Murray) into getting the team back. After much push and pull and even a little threat, Voight was eventually successful in getting Intelligence back and brought on new team member, Eva (Arienne Mandi). However, it won’t be so easy going back to basics, as Voight had some intel on Devlin that includes stolen weapons in the CPD that Devlin and his predecessors signed off on and never reported stolen.

So while it’s “exciting for the team to get moving forward,” Beghe said that Intelligence may still have to watch their backs. “But this guy, Devlin, this other character, he doesn’t like having been manipulated or forced. He loves to be in control. And Voight takes it to the highest level possible and basically blackmails him, and he wants to return the favor, I think, and do whatever he can to regain control. And he comes up with some pretty nasty s—.”

Voight was staying as squeaky clean as possible while Intelligence was disbanded, so he could try to get on Devlin’s good side, but since that didn’t work, he had to come out guns blazing. Even though it worked, Devlin was not happy, and Voight might have given his unit a bigger target on their backs.

Elsewhere in the premiere, as previously mentioned, Voight brought on a new member of Intelligence, Eva Imani, after coming across her while she was pretty much working the same case undercover with ATF. Her addition comes after Toya Turner departed as Officer Kiana Cook after only one season. How she does on the team as they go back to somewhat normal, with Devlin likely targeting them, should be interesting to see.

New episodes of Chicago P.D. air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.