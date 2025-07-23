‘Chicago P.D.’ Recruits Netflix Star as Series Regular for Season 13

Chicago P.D. is recruiting the star of a Netflix hit ahead of the NBC police procedural’s 13th season.

The Night Agent‘s Arienne Mandi has been added as a series regular for Season 13, Deadline reported Tuesday, with sources indicating that she will play Chicago P.D. officer Naomi Kerr, a former soldier and military contractor who thrives in dangerous situations.

After news broke that Mandi had been cast as the “fearless outsider,” the actress took to Instagram to confirm her casting. “Been a wild few days,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of a headline about her joining the show. “Couldn’t be more grateful for this new chapter and all the people who made space for me in it … Comin for you @nbconechicago !!!”

Arienne Mandi attends The Night Agent Photo Call at The Plaza on January 13, 2025 in New York City.

Naomi joins the Chicago P.D. team during a particularly difficult time, as the officers reel from the murder of Deputy Chief Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy), which was orchestrated by Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

Meanwhile, Det. Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) seem to be off the hook for the latter’s affair with an informant, but after Burgess put her career on the line to cover for her friend, it’s unclear if there will be future repercussions.

Mandi’s casting comes after news broke last month that Toya Turner was leaving Chicago P.D. behind after playing Kiana Cook for just one season.

“My time on Chicago P.D. has come to a close,” Turner wrote on Instagram last month. “This show challenged me, sharpened me, and revealed what I’m made of. I’ve evolved through this experience, both as an artist and in my craft, and I’m walking away with depth, clarity, and momentum for whatever comes next.”

“To the cast and crew: thank you for the warmth, the laughter, and the generosity you brought every day,” she continued. “It was an honor to share the screen and the set with such talent.”

“To the ChiHards: thank you for welcoming me, rooting for me, and showing Kiana love,” Turner concluded. “And to everyone who believes in me: your support means the world. I’m excited for the opportunities ahead.”