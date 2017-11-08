‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans React to Sophia Bush’s Tribute

Chicago P.D. has returned for season 5, but there’s a notable absence in the cast.

Sophia Bush has left her role as Detective Erin Lindsey at the end of season four with no sign of coming back.

Fans knew there would be void left behind, but they weren’t ready for Lindsey’s absence to be front-and-center at the start of the episode in the form of a tribute montage.

Pre-Show

Before the show began, fans were already mourning the loss of Bush’s presence.

Many fans were uncertain where Chicago P.D. would ever been watchable without her. Most were ready to persevere, but were just in disbelief.

“I’m so ready for Chicago P.D. to start but sad that Erin Lindsay won’t be in it,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “Can you believe I’m about to start season 19 of Law & Order: SVU followed by a Chicago P.D. with no Erin Lindsay?”

I’m so ready for Chicago pd to start but sad that Erin Lindsay won’t be in it ? — Cupcake (@Iadmirelea) September 28, 2017

Can you believe I’m about to start season 19 of SVU followed by a Chicago PD with no Erin Lindsay??? — Emily ✿ (@Oliviet35) September 28, 2017

Idk about anyone else but I’m iffy about chicago PD without the return of Erin Lindsay this season — Danielle (@_danielleeeees) September 27, 2017

The Tribute

The montage, which showed her best moments with Voight and Halstead, started to roll at the beginning of the episode, and the tears started rolling.

Fans immediately took to Twitter express their love for Erin and wanted to show that her presence will surely be missed.

Chicago P.D. season 5 starting with Erin Lindsay! The feels!” one fan wrote. “I am crying.”

CHICAGO PD SEASON 5 STARTING WITH ERIN LINDSAY!!!! THE FEELS!! I AM CRYING ?????? @NBCChicagoPD @SophiaBush — Djie ? (@aegenalf) September 28, 2017

THEY REALLY ARE STARTING WITH ERIN LINDSAY FLASHBACKS ?? #ChicagoPd — nikki (@halsteadsass) September 28, 2017

Reaching out to Bush

The Chicago P.D. faithful soon started directing their attention to Bush.

They began to plead with her to return to the show and said the show was completely different without her.

“Coooome baaaaacck,” fan Megan Runion wrote. “Chicago P.D. will always be a favorite, but never the same without you!”

Fan Brittany Post wrote, “Who even wants to watch Chicago P.D. anymore without Sophia?”

@SophiaBush coooome baaaaacck. #ChicagoPD will always be a favorite, but never the same without you! — Megan Runion (@meganrunionmcr) September 28, 2017

Who even wants to watch Chicago PD anymore without @SophiaBush! ?? — brittany post (@brittpost11) September 28, 2017

Bush’s Future

As for what’s next for Bush’s career, she recently opened up about her goals for the future with Create & Cultivate.

“The past few years taught me a lot about what I want, and also about what I will not tolerate,” she said. “The positive and negative ends of the spectrum of recent experiences have both been great for goal setting. Everything is a lesson. And it all boils down to the truth that I’m ready to take more control of my career and what it looks like.”

The actress, who also starred on One Tree Hill, said she will be focusing her efforts on creating “safe” and “creative” work environments on set.

“That (control) will affect projects I want to helm — as an actor, a producer, a director — and the way people working on those projects feel when they come to work,” she said. “And that’s what I’m looking forward to most. Creating environments that feel safe, freeing, creative, and open. That’s perhaps the greatest way I’ve come to understand my power thus far. And I’m so looking forward to what’s next.”

