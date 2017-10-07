‘Chicago P.D.’ Casts ‘Sleepy Hollow’ Actor for New Love Interest

Along with a new season full of change, comes a new love interest for one of Chicago P.D.‘s officers.

TV Line reports that Sleepy Hollow alum Zach Appelman will be starring Burgess’ beau on this season of Chicago P.D. The actor is set to guest star on the NBC drama as a federal prosecutor, who was recently referenced as the new boyfriend of rookie, Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati.

Appelman, who will star as Matt Miller, can be seen in Episode 8 and reportedly “really likes” Burgess. As he fights to balance his work and social life, complications arise in the pair’s relationship as they both work mob cases that pit them against each other.

“I get the sense that [the couple is] getting serious,” Squerciati told TV Line this week. “But we’ll see. Burgess doesn’t have the greatest track record, so who knows?”

In addition to FOX’s Sleep Hollow, Appelman was also seen in Law & Order: SVU and Blue Bloods.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.