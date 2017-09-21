‘Chicago P.D.’ Introduces New Characters in Season 5 Photos

Det. Erin Lindsay may be leaving the team this fall, but there won’t be any shortage of fresh faces when Chicago P.D. returns next week. In a fresh batch of photos, NBC has revealed the first looks at two brand new characters to the series.

Check Out the New Chicago P.D. Character Photos Here

The images are from the third episode of Season 5, titled, “The Thing About Heroes.” Working alongside Hank Voight and his team, you’ll see new characters in the form of an F.B.I. agent, and a young beat cop.

Corey Reynolds is playing a federal agent by the name of Steve Burns. By the looks of these photos, he’s assisting the team in a high-profile case.

In one of the other images, you’ll see a new police officer by the name of Officer F. Toma, being played by Ben Youcef. Now that Kim Burgess has moved up to join Voight’s squad, it looks like Toma will step in and take her spot on patrol.

Head to the gallery below to see the new characters, and to check out more photos from Chicago P.D. Season 5. The series returns to NBC on Thursday, September 28 at 10 p.m.

