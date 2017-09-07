First Look Poster for ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 5 Released

Chicago P.D. is returning to NBC this fall, and Detective Hank Voight has a strong warning for those in the Windy City.

In the first poster for the new season, Voight (Jason Beghe) can be seen tearing through a ribbon of police tape, and the caption above him reads, “Not on our watch.”

TVLine released the new poster on Thursday, giving fans the first real look at the upcoming fifth season of the police procedural. Along with the image, the outlet spoke with showrunner Rick Eid about the next installment.

According to Eid, Season 5 will focus heavily on the issues facing real-life Chicago.

“The thing I wanted to do the most was try to attach the show to Chicago 2017,” Eid said. “We live in a pretty complicated society these days, and nowhere is it more complicated right now than Chicago, especially as it relates to police and crime and racial tension. It’s a really fascinating place to be a cop right now.”

In reference to Voight’s actions on the poster, Eid revealed that the character will have to go through plenty of changes in the upcoming season.

“The way he polices may not necessarily work in Season 5.” Eid continued, “[Voight] will probably have to change the way he goes about doing business. It doesn’t change the results he’s going after or his internal code. It just changes the way he has to get from A to B.”

Chicago P.D. will premiere its fifth season on Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.