Watch: First Official Promo for ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 5

They may play by their own rules, but the consequences don’t. Season 5 of #ChicagoPD premieres Wednesday, September 27 at 10/9c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/q3wKO0kYnV — Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) September 13, 2017

After a long offseason, it’s finally time for TV fans to return to the streets of Chicago. On Wednesday, NBC released the first official promo for Chicago P.D. Season 5!

The footage originally aired on Sunday, during the season premiere of Sunday Night Football. Fans watching the game were able to see the promo but everyone else had to wait until today when it was released online.

Showrunner Rick Eid has said on multiple occasions that this season of Chicago P.D. would look very different, and that it would start tackling the tough issues facing the real-life police in Chicago. As you can see in the footage above, Eid wasn’t messing around.

The 15-second video began with a heartbreaking moment, as it looks like Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) accidentally shot a young girl while on duty. The narrator of the promo says, “One deadly misfire will engulf Chicago P.D. in the biggest controversy of their lives.”

In addition to the difficulties facing Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his team, there will be a big shake-up that affects the core of the ensemble. After starring on Chicago P.D. for four seasons, Sophia Bush has left the series. The upcoming installment will feature the first episodes without Bush playing the beloved Detective Erin Lindsay.

Chicago P.D. will return for its fifth season Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m. on NBC.