Did you Catch the Mini ‘Chicago Med’ Crossover in the ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season Premiere?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 premiere of Chicago P.D.

In this week’s season premiere of Chicago P.D., fans watched with horror as the detectives engaged in a shootout with a violent gang, and a little girl was caught in the crossfire. Unfortunately, it was discovered that Jay Halstead fired the shot that hit her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Halstead has always been emotional, so this journey was incredibly difficult for him to endure. Fortunately, his loving brother was there to help him through it.

That’s right, Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehifuss), the main character of Chicago Med, appeared in the Chicago P.D. premiere, giving fans a tiny crossover that they weren’t expecting.

When Jay was told that the little girl had died in the hospital, he rushed in to see what had happened. He was under the impression that the girl was going to make it. When he arrived, Will was there to talk to him, providing a familiar shoulder for Jay to lean on when he realized what had happened.

The circumstances were certainly tragic, but this cameo was a nice surprise for One Chicago fans. P.D. and Fire both premiere this week, but Med won’t return for a little while longer. This scene provided a way for those who watch the entire franchise to see what one of their favorite Med characters has been up to, and help hold them over until the series returns later this season.