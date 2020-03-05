‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Jon Seda Returning to TV for New NBC Show

Following his exit from Chicago P.D., actor Jon Seda is returning to NBC. The actor has been cast as the co-star in an upcoming pilot, La Brea. According to TV Line, the show will be a doomsday-themed drama focusing on how one family’s life is torn apart after a massive sinkhole opens up underneath in Los Angeles.

When some of the family members find themselves in a bizarre primeval world, they’re forced to team up with a disparate group of strangers and work together to survive. Along the way, they try to uncover the mystery of where they are, and more importantly, if there is a way back home. Seda will play Dr. Benjamin Glass, one of those strangers who also happens to be a former Navy Seal with a penchant for taking charge of chaotic situations.

Along with Seda, the series will star mother Natalie Zea, Michael Raymond James and newcomer Zyra Gorecki. David Appelbaum wrote the script, and will also serve as an executive producer.

It was first announced back in April that Seda would be exiting Chicago P.D.. His character was not killed off, allowing the potential to return in future episodes. Seda initially joined the franchise on the flagship series Chicago Fire in 2012 before moving to Chicago P.D.

Seda commented on his exit from the series not long after news broke.

“It’s been an honor portraying Det. Antonio Dawson in the #OneChicago world,” Seda tweeted. “To my cast [family], I’ll always treasure the time and stories we shared. To all you #ChiHards out there, THANK YOU for being the best of fans! We’ll Always have CHICAGO.”

Chicago P.D. eventually dealt with his character’s absence in September during the Season 5 premiere, although they explained it with an off-screen excuse.

The premiere picked up with the murder of mayor-elect Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley), which Voight (Jason Beghe) was considered to be the No. 1 suspect. As the killing kept most of the team occupied, it was eventually brought up that Antonio didn’t show up to work and wasn’t answering his phone. Voight later admitted that he met with him after a relapse, so he dropped him off at an “off-the-books” clinic to help get him clean.

There’s no premiere date currently set for La Brea, but you can still catch all three Chicago shows every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.