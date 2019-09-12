‘Chicago P.D.’: Jon Seda’s Antonio Possibly in Danger Ahead of Series Exit

The circumstances for Chicago P.D.‘s latest cast exit are still being kept under wraps, though things are not looking good for Antonio Dawson. The NBC police drama revealed back in April that Jon Seda, who has played the fan-favorite character on three of the One Chicago series, will bow out as a series regular in the upcoming seventh season.

Fans of the series will remember Antonio was last seen relapsing on painkillers after Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) took the fall for him for the death of a suspect earlier in the season.

When the show returns this fall, series showrunner Rick Eid teased Antonio could be in danger. The high-stakes hour will explore where the missing detective is, as the team also helps uncover the person responsible for murdering mayor-elect Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley) in the Season 6 finale.

The Intelligence unit “will ultimately figure out what’s going on with him,” Eid vaguely teased Antonio’s fate to TVLine. It is unclear if Seda will appear in the premiere episode to wrap up his storyline.

“It’s been an honor portraying Det. Antonio Dawson in the #OneChicago world,” Seda wrote on social media when news of his exit was first announced. “To my cast #Family, I’ll always treasure the time and stories we shared. To all you #chihards out there, THANK YOU for being the best of fans! We’ll Always have CHICAGO.”

He added the team will have their hands full after Kelton’s murder, as Voight (Jason Beghe) will be leading the investigation while he is also “the prime contender.” Eid said the drama will have Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) “wondering, ‘Could the guy next to me have really done this?’”

The season premiere will also catch up with Ruzek after spending the night in jail after taking the fall for Antonio’s mistake, and “trying to put on a brave face.” However, Eid teased to the outlet the experience will make him realize he’s not great in small, confined spaces.”

The producer also teased “some pretty major personal things” coming up for Burgess (Marina Squerciati) — who experienced the death of his love interest last season — and Upton (Tracey Spiridakos) will bond with undercover cop Vanessa Rojas (The Fosters’ Lisseth Chavez).

Eid also teased the possibility of a new relationship among the team members. “Not sure if it will be fully realized or not. But it’s something we’re talking about and writing toward,” he said.

Chicago P.D. will return for Season 7 Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.