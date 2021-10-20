‘Chicago P.D.’ Makes Big Change Behind the Scenes

Chicago P.D. is undergoing a major shakeup behind the scenes. After serving in his position for the past four years, Rick Eid is leaving his position as showrunner on the beloved NBC police procedural drama, with current writer and executive producer Gwen Sigan taking over. Sigan’s new position as showrunner comes after she signed an overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, which produces the show, Deadline was first to report.

Sigan will executive producer alongside Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Wolf Entertainment COO Peter Jankowski, and Eid, who will remain attached to Chicago P.D. as executive producer while also putting more focus on his showrunner duties on FBI and Law & Order. Sigan marks the third female showrunner on a current Wolf Entertainment series, joining Diane Frolov, co-showrunner of Chicago Med with Andrew Schneider, and Ilene Chaiken, showrunner of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Repped by ICM Partners, Sigan has been attached Wolf Entertainment for nearly a decade now, first beginning as the assistant desk of Wolf Entertainment veteran Matt Olmstead, original showrunner of Chicago Fire and co-creator/original showrunner of Chicago P.D., before later joining Wolf Entertainment as a writer. She became executive producer during the currently airing ninth season. Reflecting on Sigan’s journey, Jankowski noted that Sigan “began as a writer’s assistant at Wolf Entertainment in 2014,” and in the course of just seven years, she has become “executive producer/showrunner of one of our most important series. While this couldn’t have happened without Rick Eid’s guidance, it is also a testament to Gwen’s vision, hard work and talent. Chicago P.D. remains in very strong hands.”

“We are excited to cement our relationship with Gwen at Universal Television,” Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, added in a statement. “From her first day on the job at Chicago P.D., she captured the characters’ voices and flawlessly weaved them into thrilling cases with unexpected character turns. We are grateful to have her at the helm of this venerable Wolf series, and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

The series is currently just four episodes into its ninth season, its last with Eid signed on as showrunner. Teasing the season in a recent interview with TVLine, Eid shared Chicago P.D. will look at “what it means to be a police officer in 2021,” also teasing romance and the fact that each character will “find a ‘home’: within work, within relationships, within each other.” New episodes of Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.