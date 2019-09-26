‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Sound off After Major Character Exit in Season 7 Premiere

Chicago P.D. explained Antonio Dawson’s absence after Jon Seda‘s exit without a proper goodbye for the character, and fans shared their thoughts about the choice on social media. The NBC political drama revealed Seda would not be a series regular for Season 7 and left his story open-ended in the Season 6 finale. Given what viewers found out about the character during the premiere episode, it looks like we will be waiting a little longer to find out what happens with Antonio.

Spoilers ahead for Chicago P.D. Season 7 Premiere: “Doubt”

The premiere episode dove straight into the investigation surrounding the death of mayor-elect Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley) the night he was elected mayor. The big mystery caught the intelligence unit close to home as Voight (Jason Beghe) was supposed to meet with Kelton right at the time he was murdered, making him the homicide unit’s no. 1 suspect.

As the investigation unfolded, the team slowly started to realize Antonio had not been seen for a few hours. Unbeknownst to them, Antonio had relapsed and taken drugs in the final moments before the Kelton murder reveal.

A little afraid of what might have happened to Antonio…know this is his last season, but i’m not ready😢 #chicagopd — Ms. Stanton (@Loveis212) September 26, 2019

burgess being the only one worried ab antonio.. y’all better start being frantic and find our bby thank u #chicagopd — court☽ || stream when I wasnt watching!! (@mooredevitto) September 26, 2019

I hope this is not how they write Antonio out ……. put some respect on him #chicagopd — Taylor (@Taylor_Marrie) September 26, 2019

After being released from jail, Ruzek was tasked with finding the missing detective, searching his home to find it trashed with most of Antonio’s things destroyed. He later finds Antonio’s car parked at his sponsor’s home, who reveals Antonio was there the night before but left before he woke up.

After the homicide unit tells Jay (Jesse Lee Soffer) they are coming after Voight, and the rest of the team could be threatened, he confronts Voight about his possible involvement in the murder and asks for answers.

Voight is insulted but reveals he cannot divulge where he was at the time of Kelton’s murder because it would affect Antonio’s career. He then reveals he met with Antonio at the time and found in him bad shape after relapsing. He took Antonio to an off-the-books clinic where he can work on his recovery in peace without the police finding out and putting his career in jeopardy.

OHHH, twist!! I didn’t see that one coming. Thank you Voight for saving Antonio. 💖 #ChicagoPD — HeatherC 😊⚾⛸ (@kwanfan1212) September 26, 2019

The intelligence unit and Voight then put the pieces together and found evidence that it was Deputy Katherine Brennan (Anne Heche) who murdered Kelton. Jay disobeys a direct order from Voight and intervenes before Katherine ends her life, arresting her for the murder. The development leads to Voight telling Jay that if he can’t trust his orders, he has to step away from the team for good.

Fans were disappointed to not get to say goodbye to Antonio in the premiere, but remained hopeful the actor will return later in the season to wrap up his storyline once he is done with treatment.

At least Antonio is alive. Yay! #chicagopd — Joanna // Tom ❤ 20/09/18 I met Chelsea FC (@jonakijoannaki) September 26, 2019

Can’t stand when a tv show spirals down like this. I need Antonio fixed now. #ChicagoPD — Brynn (@BeyondandAbove1) September 26, 2019

I still need to know what’s gonna happen to Antonio #ChicagoPD — Rebecca 🚒🚓🚑 (@ChicagoCFPD) September 26, 2019

What did you think of the Season 7 premiere? Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.