'Chicago P.D.' Fans React to Major Cast Exit

Chicago P.D. fans are grieving yet another major cast exit. It was recently announced that Tracy Spiridakos will be leaving the NBC drama after the upcoming 11th season. Her departure comes after the exit of on-screen husband, Jesse Lee Soffer, who left at the beginning of Season 10. With Detective Hailey Upton officially leaving the Intelligence Unit sometime soon, fans are not taking it well. Many fans of the Dick Wolf series took to Twitter to experience their disappointment in Spiridakos leaving. Hailey quickly became a fan-favorite when she recurred towards the end of Season 4 before being bumped up to series regular for Season 5. While it's unknown just how her story will come to an end and when exactly, many people are already trying to prepare themselves for the inevitable.

Upstead Fans are Hoping for Closure Nooo...just saw the sad news that Tracy Spiridakos (Hailey Upton) is leaving #ChicagoPD in the upcoming season. 😭 I hope they write her character off as going to find Jay or something. — ZroHour (Johnny) (@ZroHour) October 27, 2023 "With the upcoming S11 of [Chicago P.D.] being Hailey's last season if it is so that [Upstead] can be Endgame than I guess I'm cool with that," one fan wrote. "But I can only be happy and 100% accepting if it's done right. Jay's cold abandonment of Hailey his LITERAL WIFE gotta be properly addressed." prevnext

Hopefully She Gets the Ending She Deserves i could only hope that jesse comes back for a cameo as jay to fix whatever is left of his marriage to hailey before tracy leaves #chicagopd — nikki (@halsteadsasss) October 25, 2023 "For the love of god [Wolf Entertainment] and [Chicago P.D.] writers, please give Hailey the happy ending she deserves after torturing her for the last few years," one fan shared. "This show has gotten way too depressing. I know [Tracy Spiridakos] will crush whatever is coming next." prevnext

Some Fans are Happy Tracy Spiridakos is Leaving 'Chicago P.D.' I'm so happy for Tracy. She deserves the world. She deserves much more than PD was willing to give her.#ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/o2WLZxTI3t — Hailey A Upton (@Uptoncansada) October 25, 2023 "Selfishly sad Tracy Spiridakos is exiting [Chicago P.D.], but very excited to see what she does next," one fan admitted. "FINALLY!!!!! Tracy is going to be free from this dumpster fire. I just know it is too much to ask for them to bring Jay back and have this ship have a proper exit like his TV brother did. Now I don't have to see Hailey tortured anymore," another fan vocalized. prevnext

Hailey Upton Will Definitely be Missed It's Official and Confirmed : After 7 season's of playing Detective Hailey Upton, Tracy Spiridakos is leaving #ChicagoPD after the 11th season. Thank you so much Tracy for the joy and being the best TV Detective ever. You will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/jS36cYJHzQ — Nikolai Menzel (@nikandrewmenzel) October 25, 2023 One fan expressed, "The news I just read of Hailey Upton leaving the show after this upcoming season is truly heartbreaking!" Another fan said, "it is sad to learn about this news that Tracy Spirdakos is leaving [Chicago P.D.] after season 11." prevnext

Detective Hailey Upton Will Forever be a Fan-Favorite Forever grateful for the time we’ve gotten to know the beautiful, strong, amazing character of Hailey Upton-Halstead. Our queen of PD forever & the best thing to ever happen to #ChicagoPD Can’t wait for one last season of Hailey Anne. Thanks for 6 incredible seasons Tracy💔😭🫶🏻💕 pic.twitter.com/J3DPPdogj1 — Maggie- 🫶🏻🫶🏻Chief Hawkins Forever🫶🏻🫶🏻 (@THEmaggiewarren) October 25, 2023 One fan shared, "the sadness is real but we all saw this coming. it was inevitable. I will miss hailey with everything in me, but happy to see what tracy does next." Another wrote, "I know we probably won't have an announcement coming from Tracy because of the actors' strike, maybe that breaks the rules. So I just wanted to record my full support for her, who gave me one of my favorite characters in my entire life. Thanks for everything Tracy [white heart emoji]." prevnext