‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Angered by Surprise Finale Death

Chicago P.D. said goodbye to Alvin Olinsky after a tragic stabbing, and fans are not happy with how it went down.

After Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) was stabbed multiple times outside of his jail cell, doctors rushed him to the medical wing of the prison and attempted to save his life, but not before one last heart-to-heart with best friend Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

“Al, it’s me,” Voight says. “Be strong… hang in there.”

“I got this man,” Olinsky says to his friend.

After a long sequence of Voight waiting outside the operating room, a doctor comes out and breaks the news that Olinsky has died as a result of his injuries.

Chicago P.D. viewers were enraged by the how quick Olinsky’s death was handled, leaving no time for them to mourn the fan-favorite character.

waiting for them to tell me this is a joke.. #ChicagoPD — angell (@xxxaphrodite_) May 10, 2018

“He didn’t make it” please tell me this isn’t real #RipAlvinOlinsky #ChicagoPD — Jasmine Maldonado 💎👑 (@lilmixedmamita) May 10, 2018

yes, hello, id like to sue #chicagopd for emotional damages !!!! — nikki (@halsteadsass) May 10, 2018

The episode jumped straight to investigating the reason for Olinksy’s death, which was revealed to be a revenge hit ordered by the subject of an old federal case the detective worked on before he worked for the Intelligence Unit.

“Let’s put all our energy, our passion, our love for Al, and find the person who did this,” Voight tells the members of the Intelligence Unit. “I know that’s what Al would want… then when this is over, when we got this prick, then we’ll mourn him.”

The team uncovers that Olinsky worked in a federal taskforce trying to catch De Leon for laundering cartel money by arresting and trying to turn his little brother, but before they were successful De Leon’s brother was killed in jail. Voight suspects the man could have targeted Olinsky in prison for revenge.

“We got some business to do”.

Olinsky KILLER is going to get what’s coming to him.#ChicagoPD — Catrel Cathey Catfish (@CatrelCathey) May 10, 2018

You know what. #ChicagoPD

I wasn’t ready. Not AAAAAAAL pic.twitter.com/5nCCw1dxwz — Lady Harley Diva (@TheHarleyDiva) May 10, 2018

The officers follow the clues to De Leon’s house, then to a warehouse where De Leon is hiding. Voight goes to the roof alone and confronts De Leo, who offers him money in exchange for his freedom. Voight then confronts him about Olinsky but shoots and kills him before he says anything else.

Antonio (Jon Seda) catches up and finds a gun in De Leon’s waistband, but a community service worker yells at the officers from across the street saying that he saw Voight kill the man for no reason.

“You shot him in cold blood,” he says. “You got no right to do that. No right at all.”

The shooting leads to an internal investigation, with Antonio saying he didn’t know what happened since he wasn’t there, while Voight claimed he “feared for his life” and the matter is left at that… at least for now.

#ChicagoPD last time watching. You wrote off one of the best. — Cher Quarles (@cherqu) May 10, 2018

They really killed Olinsky off of #ChicagoPD. I can still hear my mom screaming in the living room. — Kenna Nicole Night (@kennawrites) May 10, 2018

Chicago P.D. was renewed for a sixth season by NBC on Wednesday night. When the show returns this fall, viewers can expect to see the members of the Intelligence Unit reeling from Olinsky’s death, as well as probably Voight dealing with his reckless shooting of De Leon.

The countdown to fall is on Chicago P.D. fans.