‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Characters Seemingly Exit Without Explanation

Chicago Med left a lot of questions unanswered in what was supposed to be Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling final episode.

Spoilers ahead for Chicago Med Season 4, Episode 22: “With a Brave Heart”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the death of his father in last week’s episode (Connor Donnell) seemed lost in grief, when ex-girlfriend Ava (Kuhling) assured him she did everything she could to keep him alive.

He stops by the coroner’s office and admits all of the negative feelings he had, coming to terms with the fact he also contributed to their strained relationship.

Connor and Ava later team up to perform a surgery on Philip’s (Ian Harding) baby girl, and the dad strangely confides in Connor with the secret he might propose to Natalie (Torrey DeVitto), even showing him a ring he bought to make it official.

Just before the surgery, the coroner stops Connor and tells him her autopsy revealed there might have been foul play related to his father death, after finding an overdose of insulin in his blood. Connor doesn’t seem shocked by the news, and his suspicions grow when Ava asks if his cause of death had been determined yet while operating.

After successfully pulling off the complicated procedure on the toddler, Connor walks away seemingly questioning the doctor after the coroner’s findings. At the end of the shift, Ava runs into Connor in the locker rooms and seems happy to have worked alongside him to save the little girl.

Ava gives Connor his condolences, and says now they can be together since his father is no longer an obstacle. Connor says they will never get back together. Ava calls him an “ungrateful prick” and tells him to rot in hell before walking away.

Whether or not Ava actually murdered Connor’s dad remains up in the air, and we are not sure how exactly the writers will explain both of them leaving next season. Could Donnell and Kuhling be coming back for the Season 5 premiere to wrap up their storylines then?

Donnell and Kuhling were revealed to be exiting the show at the end of Season 4 back in April, along with Chicago P.D. star Jon Seda.

Donnell previously confirmed his exit on Twitter, sharing a loving message to fans of the medical drama.

“Sorry to say that this is true,” Donnell wrote on Twitter. “I love my [ChicagoMed] [OneChicago] family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing.”

He added: “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great trio of shows and in the [Wolf Entertainment] family. I know that there’s great things coming for Season 5 and I can’t wait to see what they are along with all you fans.”

Kuhling also shared a heartwarming collage with the cast and crew shortly after news broke of her exit.

What did you think of Ava and Connor’s “final” episode? Chicago Med will return for Season 5 in fall 2019 on NBC.