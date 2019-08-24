‘Chicago Med’ Star Colin Donnell Speaks out After Filming His ‘Bittersweet’ Final Episode

Colin Donnell says fans can expect a “bittersweet” farewell for Dr. Connor Rhodes on Chicago Med. News broke back in April that the star of the NBC medical drama and co-star Norma Kuhling would be exiting the show at the end of Season 4, with their story being left on an upsetting cliffhanger in the finale.

Set to return for his final episode in the Season 5 premiere, Donnell opened up about the “emotional” experience of saying goodbye to the beloved character.

In a new interview with TVLine, Donnell said filming the premiere was a “long, emotional couple of days.”

“But it was great. I’m glad that we got the chance to wrap up his storyline,” he added. “I think it’s going to be really cool for the fans.”

While it has not been revealed if Kuhling will also appear in the Season 5 premiere, Donnell told the outlet the episode will bring clarity to Ava Bekker’s involvement in his father’s death.

Chicago Med delivered Connor a heavy blow ahead of the Season 4 finale when his father died unexpectedly after experiencing heart failure. The coroner’s report then revealed his cause of death came from being given the wrong medication, leading him to believe that Ava, his ex-girlfriend whom his father had accused of sleeping with him to secure the funding for Connor’s hybrid O.R. had killed him in revenge for the end of the relationship.

Connor hinted at his suspicions to Ava in the final moments of the finale, but she simply told him go to hell before walking away heartbroken.

Donnell first confirmed news of his exit with a heartfelt post on Instagram, sharing his gratitude to the cast and crew of the beloved drama series.

“These people have made my heart full for the last four seasons. I love and appreciate every gift they’ve given to me,” Donnell wrote. “Not pictured are the countless crew members who’ve made every day brighter and filled my heart with joy and accepted [Donnell’s wife Patti Murin] and I into their big wonderful family. A massive thank you is due to [Dick Wolf] and [NBC] for bringing me into the family fold.”

Donnell concluded, “Lastly thank you to all the fans who’ve made Connor what he is on [Chicago Med]. The show doesn’t exist without you and I know that there are exciting things in store for you all in the seasons to come!”

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will return for their new seasons on Wednesday, Sept. 25 with Med kicking off the night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.