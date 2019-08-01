‘Chicago Med’ Star Colin Donnell Reveals Next Project After Leaving Show

Chicago Med fan-favorite Colin Donnell has booked his next role after leaving the series. The actor behind Dr. Connor Rhodes, set to make one final appearance before leaving the NBC medical drama in the Season 5 premiere, will be going to the theater in the upcoming musical stage production of Oscar-winning film, Almost Famous.

The show, which will kick off the 2019-2020 Season at The Old Globe in San Diego will star Donnell as rock star Russell Hammond, Casey Likes as teenage journalist William Miler and Solea Pfeiffer as groupie Penny Lane.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new production features a book and lyrics by Cameron Crowe, the film’s writer and director, Variety first reported. Donnell celebrated the casting announcement Thursday on Twitter, expressing his excitement to take on the role.

Incredibly excited to announce this!!!#AlmostFamous the musical at @TheOldGlobe this fall with the most incredible group of people! https://t.co/8oXqV76HsN pic.twitter.com/vvTgpGUaIc — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) August 1, 2019

Fans of the actor replied to his announcement sharing their congratulations with him, as well as hoping they will get to see the stage production in person.

“fantastic & Congrats! My all-time favorite movie. Sad I’m on the wrong coast, but hope it’s just the start!” One fan wrote.

“Congrats! One of my favorite movies EVER! And you will be amazing I’m sure,” another fan gushed.

This marks Donnell’s first new role since the announcement he would exit Chicago Med as a series regular at the end of Season 4. The actor will reprise the role to wrap up his storyline during the Season 5 premiere, set to air this fall.

Donnell also hinted that fans might not be seeing the last of Connor Rhodes after the Season 5 premiere airs.

“It was an emotional couple of days shooting, saying a lot of goodbyes to a very close-knit family there, but it was really nice to do it, and it was a great way to wrap up this chapter of what that character is,” Donnell told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “We haven’t closed the door firmly on a return or an appearance in the future, but there is a lot of things that are wrapped up in that episode.”

Along with Donnell, the One Chicago universe also said goodbye to Chicago Med‘s Norma Kuhling and Chicago P.D.‘s Jon Seda at the end of the show’s respective seasons in the spring.

After news the exits first broke, Donnell posted a long tribute to his time on the show on social media.

“These people have made my heart full for the last four seasons. I love and appreciate every gift they’ve given to me,” Donnell wrote. “Not pictured are the countless crew members who’ve made every day brighter and filled my heart with joy and accepted [Donnell’s wife Patti Murin] and I into their big wonderful family. A massive thank you is due to [Dick Wolf] and [NBC] for bringing me into the family fold.”

Donnell concluded, “Lastly thank you to all the fans who’ve made Connor what he is on [Chicago Med]. The show doesn’t exist without you and I know that there are exciting things in store for you all in the seasons to come!”

Chicago Med will return for Season 5 Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.