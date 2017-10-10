NBC Announces Season 3 Premiere Date for ‘Chicago Med’

Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire already began new seasons on NBC a couple of weeks ago, leaving fans wondering about the future of Chicago Med. When would the show be returning?

NBC had initially said that the medical drama would be premiering at some point in the midseason. On Tuesday, the network cleared all of that up, by revealing that Chicago Med Season 3 would debut on Tuesday. November 21 at 10 p.m. ET.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders is currently in that time slot, but the freshman series will wrap up its first season next month, making way for Chicago Med to take over. This move puts all three Chicago shows on back-to-back-to-back nights. Med will air on Tuesdays, P.D. on Wednesdays and Fire on Thursdays.

The second season of Chicago Med ended with a pretty substantial cliffhanger. Dr. Charles was shot by a former psych patient, and fans were left wondering if he would survive or not. Chicago Fire ended in a similar fashion, leaving the lives of many characters hanging in the balance, but they chose not to have any of those characters die in the season premiere.

One of Med‘s leading characters, Dr. Will Halstead, has already appeared on Chicago P.D. this season.

Photo Credit: NBC