‘Chicago Med’ Killed Santa Claus, Fans Went Crazy

Chicago Med kicked in to high high gear from the start again this week, which a stressful and heartbreaking holiday scene.

An elderly man dressed as Santa Claus is rushed into the ER, apparently suffering from cardiac arrest. Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) attempts to save his life as a young boy looks on.

The young boy asks a hospital employee if they’ll be able to save Santa. After getting a reassuring response, the boy looks on in horror as the man’s pulse stops.

Chicago Med viewers were shocked by the grim Yuletide opening and felt beyond sorry for that poor child. Just like last week, they took to Twitter to express their shock.

“Is Santa gonna die?” one user wrote. “Oh my, I’m heartbroken.”

Another added, “That little kid is gonna be traumatized for life.”

See some of the reactions below.

That little kid is gonna be traumatized for life 🙊🙊 #ChicagoMed — Br00k3 (@B3_Y0U_T1FUL) December 13, 2017