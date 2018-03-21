‘Chicago Med’ Introduces [Spoiler’s] Sister

Chicago Med introduced Ethan Choi’s sister, but the reunion may not be as sweet as we think.

After a grueling night shift Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) have to venture into a homeless encampment to help a 16-year-old runaway foster child give birth.

Refusing to go to a hospital, fearing she will be put in the system and sent to an abusive home, the girl forces the doctors to deliver the baby outside in the middle of Chicago winter.

After a few complications, Ethan and Natalie manage to deliver a healthy baby, but when they reveal they have to take the baby to the hospital, since as a newborn he won’t survive outside, the girl chooses to make a big sacrifice and tells them to take the baby.

“Babies with 16-year-old mothers go to foster care, babies alone get adopted into nice families,” the mother says as she gives away her child, hoping for the baby girl to have a better life.

The case hits Ethan close to home, and back at the hospital he cancels plans with his girlfriend April (Yaya DaCosta) and heads alone to someone’s house. A mystery woman answers the door, his sister Emily (guest star Arden Cho).

The two exchange pleasantries about how Ethans hair is longer and Emily’s hair is shorter, and the two siblings who clearly have’t seen each other in a while, awkwardly look at each other.

“Maybe I should’ve called,” Ethan says before his sister invites him inside as the episode comes to an end.

Ethan’s family reunion won’t be all happiness however, as TVLine reported, Ethan’s party girl, adopted sister will bring some drama to the NBC series.

Emily, who was first mentioned in a season 2 episode titled “Over Troubled Water,” is a semi-professional gambler who bankrolls her high-stakes betting by cozying up to rich men. She’s fun, likable, energetic and extremely unpredictable.

Fans were curious to see Emily’s introduction to the NBC medical drama.

One Chicago fans will get a double dose of Ethan Choi as Tee will guest star in Thursdays’ two-hour Chicago Fire special, along with Nick Gehlfuss and DaCosta.

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.