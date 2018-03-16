‘Chicago Fire’ Airing Two-Hour Special Against ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff ‘Station 19’ Premiere

NBC is not taking the premiere of ABC‘s new firefighter series sitting down.

Chicago Fire will be airing a two-hour installment of the firefighter series Thursday March 22 starting at 9 p.m. ET, coinciding with the two-hour series premiere of Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episodes will see some guest stars from other Chicago series and cover two exciting cases.

NBC released a synopsis for the episodes. The first episode titled “Looking For A Lifeline” reads: “After responding to a car accident, Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Dawson (Monica Raymund) become skeptical when a domineering husband continues to answer for his injured wife. Cruz (Joe Minoso) becomes frustrated with Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Mouch (Christian Stolte) when he discovers they have contacted people regarding his “Slamigan” invention without his knowledge. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) uncovers something meaningful and important to Severide (Taylor Kinney) while Brett (Kara Killmer) discovers some potentially unsettling news.”

The second episode, titled “The Chance To Forgive” will have some more tense moments as “Otis (Yuri Sardarov) and Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) lives are suddenly put in jeopardy when gunfire goes off inside a house” where they are responding to a call.

“Dawson comforts Brett during an especially trying time. Meanwhile, Casey begins to notice that romance might be going on within the firehouse.”

Both firefighter dramas have had an unspoken feud ever since the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff series was announced.

During the Television Critics Association, ABC president Channing Dungey revealed it was difficult finding a name for the new firefighter drama given the closeness to NBC‘s “Fire” title.

“The truth of the matter is coming up with a title is one of the most challenging things we do,” ABC president Channing Dungey told Entertainment Weekly in January. “We’ve gone through a number of different options and ideas. We want to make sure what we stick on it is the perfect piece.”

Chicago Fire showrunner and creator Derek Haas also made headlines on Oscar night after tweeting a disparaging message at Station 19‘s new trailer.

“That is so cool they showed clips from our old pilot during the Oscar—. Ohhhh. Whoops. Disregard that,” Haas, who created the show that launched Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise with Michael Brandt, tweeted.

Haas later added, “I kid, I kid!”

This will probably not be the only time the firefighter dramas will run at the same time, as Chicago Fire typically airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, and Station 19 will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

We’ll have to wait and see who wins the first round in the ratings Thursday night.