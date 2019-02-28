‘Chicago Fire’: Severide Receives a Surprise Visitor in Tonight’s Episode

Kelly Severide is greeted by an unwelcome guest in Wednesday night’s episode of Chicago Fire.

In a preview of “Fault in Him” released by NBC, Severide (Taylor Kinney) receives a surprise drop-in from Commissioner Carl Grissom (Gary Cole).

The scene begins with Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) answering the door to the duo’s apartment. Casey sees Grissom, and swiftly exits, telling Severide he would see him at the firehouse.

Grissom then tries to butter Severide up and make himself look like a white collar hero for the everyday firefighter.

“I just wanted to catch you before your next shift,” Grissom says. “This job, there’s so much red tape and bureaucratic beatdowns. It’s hard to get anything done. The day for me used to be a burning building or a frozen road. Now it’s some bean counter behind a computer. I just want you to know I have an agenda, things your father and I used to talk about, to make things better for all smoke eaters. It may not seem like it ’cause you don’t see all the minutia, but believe me.”

Severide appears unmoved by Grissom’s spiel and pushes him to get to the point of his visit.

“The mayor’s office is coming after me,” the commissioner explains. “I’ve been giving the budget hawks hell all year long on behalf of rank and file firefighters, and now they want to burn me at the stake. This master key thing in 66 just added fuel to the fire. They put together a performance review task force to visit firehouses and 51 is on the list.”

Severide replies, “You want us to talk you up.”

Grissom responds, “I want you to do what’s best for the Chicago fire department.”

Severide is not convinced one bit, and sees right through Grissom’s play.

“For you, you mean,” he says.

Grissom shakes his head and replies, “Don’t ever let anyone tell you you’re not your father’s son.”

It is unclear what exactly Severide will do once the task force comes snooping around, but it seems like Grissom’s days as commissioner may be numbered.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Elizabeth Morris