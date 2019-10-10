‘Chicago Fire’ Season 8 Will Have a Wedding and Fans Need It Now

One of Chicago Fire‘s favorite couples will be heading down the aisle very soon, and fans have their guesses about who it will be. The NBC firefighter drama kicked off with a traumatic death that shook fans and the firehouse, but series showrunner Derek Haas says happier times are on the horizon, including someone getting married.

The series last saw one of their own tie the knot in Season 5 with Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) getting married.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s true. There could be [a wedding],” Haas told Entertainment Tonight this week. “I predict this year there will be a wedding. I haven’t told anyone that. You’re the first one.”

The producer, who also developed the spinoff series Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. pretty much confirmed the wedding would take place in Season 8 of the firefighter drama.

“It’s probably that one, but I’m not going to give any more away,” he said during the OneChicago event in the windy city this week.

While Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) got engaged to Kyle (Teddy Sears) in the Season 7 finale, their relationship did not survive the chaplain’s move to her hometown. She decided at the end of Episode 2 that she belonged back in Chicago and ended the engagement. So could her chemistry with Casey lead to a wedding by the end of the season? Or could Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) be getting close to marriage after rekindling their relationship?

Fans seemed convinced they knew who is most likely to end up coming down the aisle, responding to ET’s tweet with their best guesses.

Casey and Brett ❤️😍❤️😍❤️ @Jesse_Spencer @karakillmer I can dream 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Georgina “I’m a Godmother AND an Auntie!!” Roomes (@Georgie_84) October 9, 2019

As much as I’d love to see a relationship develop between Casey & Brett, a wedding definitely won’t be them. My vote’s on #Stellaride 😊 pic.twitter.com/CkMj2CirOA — Pania–BarcaFan10 (@BarcaFanX) October 9, 2019

It seems Stellaride might be the couple fans would like to see settling down the most, though only time will tell what the writers have planned for the fan-favorite couple.

“We’re Chicago Fire and we never do it exactly the way they want,” Haas teased of the relationship.

He also commented on the fans’ response to a possible Casey and Brett romance, saying he was surprised by how viewers reacted to the unexpected chemistry between them.

“I was surprised at that,” he told the outlet. “The two actors are fun together, so we hinted that there were some feelings going last year. And then we got reactions and there’s two camps, two schools of thought on that. I liked the reactions but I was surprised by how much people were talking about it. I’m not saying it’s going to be on the frontburner but I’m not ruling it out either.”

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.