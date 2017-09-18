‘Chicago Fire’ Boss Reveals Big Changes Coming for Otis in Season 6

With a devastating cliffhanger ending to the Chicago Fire Season 5 finale, changes are in store for every member of Firehouse 51 this fall. However, it sounds like a couple of characters might have more to deal with than the others.

Showrunner Derek Haas has already revealed that Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) will have a potential new love interest in the upcoming season, but he’s not alone. Haas has now teased a romantic storyline for Otis this fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While speaking with EW, Haas said that a new business decision for Otis is going to lead to a new lady in his life.

“There will be some fun to be had in the first episode,” he said. “It’s not going to be a full episode of dourness.” That “fun” is sure to include the likes of Otis (Yuri Sardarov) and Cruz (Joe Minoso), whose hijinks later in the season may result in a new lady for Otis and a new location for Molly’s.”

Molly’s is a favorite location for the firefighters on the show, as the bar belongs to Otis and he has everybody over for drinks after most of their shifts. With all of the success found at Molly’s, Otis is looking to open a new location.

“Where Otis and Cruz and Brett (Kara Kilmer) live, there’s a bar — Mac’s Bar — that has a going out of business sign in the window, and they go to see if they could possibly buy some equipment,” Haas said. “Then Otis starts to get the idea of maybe it’s time to build a Molly’s North. And you can imagine what problems — I mean victories! — that’s going to have for him. And there might be the daughter of Mac, her name is Lily, who is co-owner of that bar and Otis thinks is his type.”

Could Otis actually find love in this new season? Haas clarified his comments, and you might not want to get your hopes up.

“I said Otis thinks she’s his type,” Hass joked.

Chicago Fire returns for its sixth season on Thursday, September 28 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!