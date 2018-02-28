‘Chicago Fire’ Welcomes Back Sarah Shahi in Multi-Episode Arc

Chicago Fire fans will spot a familiar figure from Severide’s past later in season 6.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Sarah Shahi, who played the firefighter’s former girlfriend Renee Royce, will return for at least three episodes at the end of the season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Person of Interest alum first appeared on the NBC Chicago franchise during season 1, when her character was rescued by Firehouse 51 after a car accident. Renee began a relationship with Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) following their impromptu meeting, but the relationship ended quickly when she moved to Spain.

Renee briefly returned to the show in season 2 with news she was pregnant. When it was determined not to be Severide’s baby, the pair split up yet again.

When her character returns, Renee visits the firehouse to seek some expertise for a law case she is working on and coincidentally thinks of her former flame. But aside from the excuse, she also hopes to make amends for the awkward way they ended their relationship.

For Lieutenant Severide, the reunion comes at an inopportune time as his mother, played by Kim Delaney, also reappears in his life.

While Shahi will return for a brief run on Chicago Fire, she will also star on NBC’s new drama Reverie, a current 10-episode order which does not yet have a premiere date.

According to the network, the VR-inspired thriller series follows Mara Kint (Shahi) as “a former hostage negotiator and expert on human behavior, who became a college professor after facing an unimaginable personal tragedy. But when she’s brought in to save ordinary people who have lost themselves in a highly advanced virtual-reality program in which you can literally live your dreams, she finds that in saving others, she may actually have discovered a way to save herself.”

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.