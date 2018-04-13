‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Stay on Severide’s Side in Dispute With His Father

In Thursday’s episode of Chicago Fire, “When They See Us Coming,” the FBI surprisingly took over command of Firehouse 51 because a fugitive from St. Louis was expected to arrive at a family member’s home across the street.

However, fans were more concerned with Kelly Severeide’s (Taylor Kinney) family drama that was a bigger issue for fans.

Last week, Severide’s mother, Jennifer (Kim Delaney) showed up out of the blue. Severide let her stay with him (and Stella Kidd). The bigger surprise was coming home to find her with his dad Benny (Treat Williams). While Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) wanted to get to know Severide’s family, he does not want to even go to dinner with them together. He is sure that this will end badly, just like it did earlier.

Benny later went to the firehouse, hoping Severide would want to spend some time with him. But he did not. Severide tells his father he thinks Benny only went back to Jennifer because he’s old and afraid of being alone. Eventually, Benny will “be back,” Severide says and he is afraid his mother will be hurt again.

The FBI situation makes things at the firehouse even more tense. Severide’s dispute with his father is even driving a wedge between him and Stella.

After the FBI operation, Severide and Stella came home to find Jennifer in tears. Benny left her behind. Severide wanted to take the blame, but Jennifer insisted she needed to get home anyway. Later, Jennifer had some heart-to-heart talk with Stella. She told her never to give up on him, and thinks he is his father’s son.

Fans stayed on Severide’s side during the family squabble.

For some fans, Severide’s dispute with his father hit close to home.

