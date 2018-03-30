‘Chicago Fire’: Fans Grossed out by Bakery Mixer Arm-Twist Opening

Thursday night’s Chicago Fire had a gruesome opening that might make you want to rethink working in a kitchen with big appliances.

During the first call of “The One That Matters,” new guy Jake Cordova (Damon Dayoub) and the rest of Firehouse 51 rush to help a man at his bakery. There is no fire there, but the man has his arm twisted around the cake mixer.

It was more disgusting than many expected. The Chicago Fire team actually showed the man’s arm twisted around the appliance. Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) needed to practically take the appliance apart piece by piece to help the man. Thankfully, the man survived.

To show their appreciation, the man’s wife and daughter showed up at the firehouse to cook up some food for the crew. Unfortunately, the food turned out to be terrible.

The shocking opening really had stomachs churning at home. Even the team running the Chicago franchise Twitter accounts were grossed out.

EW EW EWWWWW now is NOT the time for puns!! #ChicagoFire — Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) March 30, 2018

Here are how some fans reacted to the real twist opening.

I am never using a mixer again! #ChicagoFire 🤢 — Jenise Hintz 🏁🎶🐞 (@ItsMeJenise) March 30, 2018



Umm, think I just woke the neighborhood with my OH GOD NO reaction of the man in the giant mixer… seriously, I can’t believe I didn’t vomit. Oh man. “My dough is ruined, I need to start a new batch?” OMG. This is not my ideal episode. #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/aYCun1sTGK — Talk Nerdy With Us (@TalkNerdyWithUs) March 30, 2018

For some, they can never look at a mixer the same way again.

Anyone else suddenly afraid of their stand mixer??? #ChicagoFire — Maggie Ledbetter (@MKLedbetter) March 30, 2018



HE’S STUCK IN A MIXER! #ChicagoFire — Beth Holler (@BethHoller) March 30, 2018

It was a surprising start for Jake, who is coming in to replace Brian “Otis” Zvonevek (Yuri Sardarov). During last week’s episode, Otis took a bullet in the neck, leaving him out of commission. During most of the episode, the rest of the team anxiously awaited more news on Otis’ condition. He is struggling, and continues to face medical problems.

Photo credit: NBC