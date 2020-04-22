'Chicago Fire' Fans Can't Get Over Annie Ilonzeh's Exit

A member of Firehouse 51 is leaving, as it was recently reported that Chicago Fire star Annie Ilonzeh will not be returning for the NBC series' ninth season. On Thursday, following Chicago Fire's Season 8 finale, which aired on Wednesday, Deadline reported that Ilonzeh, who played paramedic Emily Foster, would be leaving the show after two seasons. She originally became a series regular prior to the start of Season 7. Following the news of her departure, many fans have taken to Twitter to lament the fact that they'll have to say goodbye to another member of the Chicago Fire family.

As fans are well aware, Foster was a medical student prior to becoming a paramedic for the Chicago Fire Department. In the Season 8 finale, which came a bit earlier in the season than expected due to the show shutting down production amidst the coronavirus crisis, Foster could be seen delivering a speech to the admission committee of Northwestern University so that she could possibly continue her studies. While it's unclear whether or not she was admitted into the university, her possible return to medical school serves as a clear reason why she might be leaving Firehouse 51 come Season 9. Fans will have to wait for the inevitable return of the series to find out exactly how Ilonzeh's departure from Chicago Fire will be addressed.

In the meantime, fans can't help but comment on the fact that Ilonzeh will not be serving as a series regular when Chicago Fire returns. And they have a lot to say about the actor taking a step back from the NBC drama.