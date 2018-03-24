‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to DuShon Monique Brown’s Death

Chicago Fire fans were left heartbroken Friday after the news of DuShon Monique Brown’s sudden death. The actress, who played Connie in 54 episodes of the long-running NBC drama, was 49 years old.

Brown’s death was first reported by TMZ. Production sources told the site she was admitted to a Chicago hospital just days ago after suffering chest pains. She went through several tests, and was released. But she died on Friday after suffering a cardiac episode.

Her talent agency confirmed the news to NBC Chicago, which reported that she was taken to St. James Olympia Field Hospital, where she died. Her cause of death has not been determined by the Cook County medical examiner yet.

“The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own,” Chicago Fire executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.”

Brown played Connie, an assistant to Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker), on Chicago Fire. She was recently seen in Thursday night’s two-hour special. She joined the show during its first season in 2012.

Brown was a Chicago native and got her start in film and television in 2005. She started as Nurse Katie Welch on FOX’s Prison Break from 2005 to 2007.

Brown’s other credits include episodes of Boss, Empire and Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. She also appeared in various Chicago stage productions.

Fans at home quickly reacted to her death, sending their condolences to her family.

“I just found out that the woman who played Connie, DuShon Monique Brown, on Chicago Fire lost her life today. My prayers and thoughts go out to her family, friends, and the cast and crew of the Chicago Fire family. I am so sorry for your loss,” one fan wrote.

“I’m watching last nite’s Chicago Fire and just saw Connie. It is so sad that the actress has just died,” another added.

Here is how other fans reacted to the tragic news.

