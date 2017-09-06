‘Chicago Fire’ Boss Trolls Fans About Major Character Death on Twitter

Every Chicago Fire fan has been on the edge of their seat since the Season 5 finale in May. The episode ended with a fiery explosion, and the lives of several fan-favorite characters hanging in the balance.

Viewers are having a tough time coping with the potentially tragic losses and, unfortunately, showrunner Derek Haas is loving every minute of it.

The producer has often been very vocal on Twitter, engaging with fans and answering questions regularly. When doing so, he likes to joke around about the state of his fictional characters. On Wednesday, he took things a step further, really sending fans into frustration.

The official Chicago Fire Twitter account posted a quote from one of Haas’ recent interviews, where he talked about placing things in the background of his actors’ social media photos so they could throw fans off.

Soon after the tweet, Haas replied with one of his own. He claimed that he “didn’t know” what the interview was talking about. Of course, this tweet was accompanied by a picture, and it’s priceless.

Haas stands in the photo, looking at the camera. Behind him hangs a whiteboard with a list of “reminders” on it. After things like “Call NBC” and “Order more Peanut Butter M&Ms,” the boss listed a secret.

Number four on the list starts reading “Do NOT Reveal,” but the next word is covered up by Haas’ head. On the other side, the sentence ends with, “dies!!!”

Haas knows how to mess with his fans online, and he definitely seems to get a kick out of it.

The secret of the explosive cliffhanger will be revealed when Chicago Fire returns to NBC on Thursday, September 28 at 10 p.m.