'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.

Tuesday's trainer, Christine Mahaney, shared news of the canine's passing in a Monday Instagram post, writing, "it breaks my heart to share that Tuesday passed away on Sunday, May 22, due to unforeseen kidney issues." Mahaney, who noted that "this may be the most difficult post I ever make," went on to reflect on Tuesday's time on Chicago Fire and the immense love and support the beloved dog received, sharing, "the love from you, Tuesday's fans, over the past 4 years has been immense." Mahaney added, "allowing her into your homes and hearts will forever be cherished. Tuesday loved working on set and being a part of the Chicago Fire family. Her tail never stopped wagging. She truly was very special."

Shortly after news of Tuesday's passing broke, members of Chicago Fire's cast began to pay tribute. Kyri, who stars on the NBC drama as Firefighter Candidate Darren Ritter, Tuesday's onscreen owner, shared in an Instagram Story that he was "heartbroken." Sharing a photo of himself and Tuesday, the Chicago Fire star wrote, "heartbroken to learn my little buddy is gone," adding that he was "sending all my love to her trainer today." Kyri also reflected on the close bond he shared with both Tuesday and Mahaney, writing, "I got to spend time with her on set & do all the fun stuff but you took care of her when the cameras weren't rolling. Love you Tues!"

Many Chicago Fire fans also took a moment to pay their respects to Tuesday. Commenting on Mahaney's post, one person wrote, "I adored watching you on [Chicago Fire]. You're the best addition to that house. I will miss you immensely." Another person added, "my heart is shattered. Tuesday was one of us. A forever chihard! we love you so much tuesday!! you were the cutest little addition to fire."

Fans were first introduced to Tuesday back in Season 7 when Kyri's onscreen counterpart brought her to the firehouse amid her separation anxiety issues. It didn't take long for the rest of the firehouse team to be won over by her, and Tuesday soon became the house dog. Her final appearance in the series was on Wednesday's Season 10 finale.