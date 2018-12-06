‘Chicago Fire’ Brings Tragedy to the Station in Fall Finale

Chicago Fire saw tragedy during the winter finale when of the firefighter’s girlfriends was involved in a serious traffic accident.

“Always A Catch” had a pretty mild start as the the team introduced the firehouse’s adorable new Dalmatian puppy. As the team relaxed, Cruz (Joe Minoso) got a call from new girlfriend Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie) saying she was on her way to the station and would be bringing pastries for everyone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As she took the firefighters’ order from the pastry shop, Chloe started to complain off-screen that another driver was acting crazy in the highway and then the call went dead. Shortly after the fire station got an alarm for a series multiple vehicle accident on the freeway, and Cruz feared the worst for his new love interest.

The firefighters made a quick arrival to the serious scene of the accident and Cruz desperately searches for his girlfriend among the many injured drivers and the destroyed cars that are spread across the stretch of the freeway. After a few tense moments, Cruz finally stumbles upon Chloe’s car and finds her unconscious and seriously injured.

“It’s gonna be O.K.,” Cruz says as the team works to get her out of the vehicle and into a helicopter back to Med.

Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Cruz make their way to the hospital for an update on Chloe’s condition, but the doctors refuse to let them see her as they are not family. Rather than despair, Boden tells Cruz to focus on locating her parents so they can come see their daughter.

As the rest of the squad arrives, the doctors come out and reveal that they will be taking Chloe to emergency surgery to cure a serious brain bleed. Cruz rushes past the doctor and finds Chloe being wheeled into the operating room.

“You come through this ad you come back to me,” Cruz says. “Cause you’re the best thing that’s happened to me in a very long time. Please come back to me, please!!”

After the rest of the team clears the scene of the accident, Chloe’s parents arrive at the hospital worried sick for their daughter. Cruz gives them an update and introduces himself. Chloe’s mom reveals that her daughter has done nothing but speak of the new firefighter in her life for the past few months.

Later, the doctor comes out and announces Chloe made it through her surgery and will take some time to wake up. Near the end of the episode, Chloe wakes as Cruz sits by her side and she kisses him on the cheek.

Happy to see the woman in his life safe and sound, Cruz rushes to get her parents. Before she goes and sees Chloe, however, her mom stops and tells Cruz some kind words.

“She has gone through a lot, even before all this… and the brightest spot in her life is the new firefighter she’s seeing,” she says. “You have no idea how much she’s needed you.”

Joe smiles and tells her she has a “great daughter,” before they go see Chloe.

Will things get more serious between the pair after her accident? Chicago Fire returns with new episodes Wednesday, January 9 on NBC.