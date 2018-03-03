‘Chicago Fire’ Boss Teases ‘Dawsey’ Drama Coming Soon

Matthew Casey and Gabby Dawson may be Chicago Fire‘s fan favorite couple, but they are in for some major drama in the show’s upcoming episodes.

The married couple, played by Jesse Spencer and Monica Raymund, has been through a lot. From miscarriages, political drama, life-and-death stakes and more, the drama is over according to showrunner Derek Haas, who hints there is more trouble on the horizon.

“There’s some conflict coming,” Haas told TVLine. “We have a new firefighter coming into the firehouse who’s got history with [Dawson]… I’m not going to say whether it was romantic or not but they know each other from just out of the academy.”

The new firefighter will be played by Damon Dayoub. Dayoub will play Jake Cordova, according to Deadline, a confident, rugged man’s man firefighter. Dayoub’s first episode on the NBC drama has not been announced yet.

Dayoub is know for his series regular role of Det. Quincy Fisher on all three seasons of Freeform’s Stitchers. He also recurred on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and recently show a guest role on Fox’s The Resident.

Before Dayoub joins the series Chicago Fire will be joining forces with Chicago P.D. to help celebrate the police drama’s 100th episode with a special crossover episode.

“There are lots of crossovers and conversations and scenes with people that you might not [normally] see,” Chicago P.D. boss Rick Eid told TV Guide.

Chicago P.D.‘s hour will focus on a journalist who seeks revenge on the person spreading lies about him on the internet, forcing the Intelligence crew to step in.

“Intelligence investigates a string of bombings targeting members of the media. Racing against a ticking clock, the team enlists Firehouse 51 to help examine the devices and prevent the next attack,” reads the synopsis for P.D.‘s half of the special, released by NBC.

This leads to Chicago Fire‘s episode which finds Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Brett going undercover as Voight and Antonio track down a bombing suspect.

“As the investigation continues, Boden, Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) lend their skilled expertise in the investigation,” the synopsis for the Fire hour said.

The two-night crossover event begins with Chicago P.D. on Wednesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET followed by Chicago Fire on Thursday, March 8 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.