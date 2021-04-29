'Chicago Fire' and 'Chicago P.D.' Aren't on Tonight, Here's Why

✖

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are taking a week off from airing new episodes. While they typically air at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively, the two NBC shows are being pre-empted on the network due to coverage of President Joe Biden's address to Congress and the nation. As a result, you'll have to wait a bit to see the firefighters and police officers of Chicago back in action again.

The newest episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will air next week on May 5 on NBC. Unfortunately, for fans, they have had to deal with many delays when it comes to the current seasons of the two shows. Most recently, episode 12 of Season 9 of Chicago Fire was delayed after it was originally supposed to air on April 14. It was later pushed to April 21. Only one week after its return, the show will be placed on another one-week break. Of course, in addition to experiencing delays during the course of the season, Chicago Fire has also experienced some shake-ups when it comes to the cast.

In March, the show said goodbye to paramedic Gianna Mackey, played by Adriyan Rae. The character left Firehouse 51 in order to pursue another work opportunity. In light of her departure, Derek Haas, Chicago Fire's showrunner, spoke out about the news and how it will affect the show. He told Entertainment Weekly about Rae's character and her departure, "It's always fun to introduce a new character who brings in new dynamics to the show, and we had fun bringing Mackey to life, especially with her connection to Cruz [Joe Minoso]." Haas continued to say that Rae left the show because of a private matter.

"To hear that as a showrunner, you absolutely respect what an actor needs," he continued. "All I can say is we love her and I know she's going to be great on some other series. And she left 51 on great terms, so there's a chance we could check in on her. We're always looking for something to boost up a crossover! I don't think we've seen the last of Mackey in Firehouse 51." Shortly after Rae's departure was announced, Deadline reported that there is a familiar face that will be making their way back to Chicago Fire. The outlet reported that Hanako Greensmith, who played paramedic Violet Mikami, will recur on the series. Mikami previously had a relationship with Gallo (Alberto Rosende), and they may rekindle their bond when she returns.