'Chicago Fire': Major Character Marks Exit From NBC Series

Chicago Fire is losing a character. As reported by Deadline, Adriyan Rae, who joined this season as new medic Gianna Mackey, is being written out of the season. Wednesday's episode shows Mackey being offered a new position at another firehouse, which comes with opportunities to advance.

Entertainment Weekly spoke to Chicago Fire creator and executive producer Derek Haas and said that "Adriyan let us know she had some private reasons to leave Chicago. "To hear that as a showrunner, you absolutely respect what an actor needs. All I can say is we love her and I know she's going to be great on some other series. And she left 51 on great terms, so there's a chance we could check in on her. We're always looking for something to boost up a crossover! I don't think we've seen the last of Mackey in Firehouse 51."

Rae confirmed the news on her Instagram page. "I have learned sooo many valuable lessons, gone through acting Olympics and come out stronger, and most importantly, met & made so many amazing friends," Rae wrote. "Thank you to every director, producer, crew member, cast member, transpo, catering, Dick Wolf, and the whole camp. ... You’ve been amazing and you’re so appreciated. I am forever grateful for each and every one of you and you’re my Fire family for life. We did it!"

Rae also sent a message to her fans. "Thank you for all your support and I am so humbled you all found something lovable and relatable in Gianna Mackey," Rae continued. "I ask that you extend to me the same grace, space, and understanding you’d want in any transitional time, and realize that while it is sad, some things are really only meant for a season and that’s okay. And that I am a human and we are all growing. Great things are coming and we are all exactly where we are supposed to be."

Rae's appearance in Chicago Fire was the biggest role in her young career. She has appeared in other TV series such as Fatal Attraction, Atlanta, Brockmire and Vagrant Queen where she was the lead actress and played Elida. Vagrant Queen, which aried on Syfy lasted for just one season. Rae has appeared in two films - Burning Sands and Superfly.