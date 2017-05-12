Charlie Hunnam Melts Twitter’s Heart During King Arthur ‘Black Carpet’

Charlie Hunnam hit the "black" carpet for the premiere of his new movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and his dashingly royal look had Twitter going crazy.

#CharlieHunnam is the born king on the screen and on this black carpet. #KingArthur pic.twitter.com/imMkmVTg1T — King Arthur (@kingarthurmovie) May 9, 2017

Donning a sleek black suit and tie, the for Sons of Anarchy star had people Tweeting things like, "My gosh he is gorgeous!!," and, "All Hail, to thee King!"

One Twitter user said that he was the "LOVE" of their "LIFE." Another replied with a simple but straight-to-the-point, "Oh my."

While most everyone was extremely complimentary, one person mourned his hairstyle, saying, "I miss the long hair though," but went on to confess that they found him "still cute."

@kingarthurmovie @ECharlieHunnam CHARLIE HUNNAM ALWAYS LOOKS HOT AS HELL 😊😊 — Ruth Robertson (@ruth_trouble) May 9, 2017

Scroll Down For More Reactions To Charlie Hunnam's Red Carpet Look