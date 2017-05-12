Charlie Hunnam Melts Twitter’s Heart During King Arthur ‘Black Carpet’
Charlie Hunnam hit the "black" carpet for the premiere of his new movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and his dashingly royal look had Twitter going crazy.
#CharlieHunnam is the born king on the screen and on this black carpet. #KingArthur pic.twitter.com/imMkmVTg1T— King Arthur (@kingarthurmovie) May 9, 2017
Donning a sleek black suit and tie, the for Sons of Anarchy star had people Tweeting things like, "My gosh he is gorgeous!!," and, "All Hail, to thee King!"
One Twitter user said that he was the "LOVE" of their "LIFE." Another replied with a simple but straight-to-the-point, "Oh my."
While most everyone was extremely complimentary, one person mourned his hairstyle, saying, "I miss the long hair though," but went on to confess that they found him "still cute."
@kingarthurmovie @ECharlieHunnam CHARLIE HUNNAM ALWAYS LOOKS HOT AS HELL 😊😊— Ruth Robertson (@ruth_trouble) May 9, 2017
While it's obviously not factually accurate, this user's comment suggesting that Hunnam strongly resembles Channing Tatum is pretty spot on.
@kingarthurmovie @wbpictures He is the twin brother of Channing Tatum.— Mark (@iamtheMARKster) May 9, 2017
The two men do seem to have a lot of physical characteristics in common.
Not all the tweets were about Hunnam's strikingly good looks, though.
A few people commented about the film and how excited they are to finally get to check it out.
In a previous interview about the film, Hunnam said, "We just wanted to make sure that it was fresh and felt modern and had something to say that hadn't been said before. We've seen the version of Arthur that's the noble man who goes on the journey to be the noble king."
He enthusiastically went on to state, "We said we wanted to do something the opposite of that; we wanted to make him a little bit of a motherfuXXer. So he starts off he's tough; he's streetwise; he a little bit selfish but at center of it he has a good heart."
While many of the early reviews have been less than glowing, a lot of them have still had kind words for it. Maybe the best review so far comes from The Hollywood Reporter who said, "...This thunderous, bloody and bludgeoning spectacle could well be the Arthur today's world audience wants."
