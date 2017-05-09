Charlie Hunnam Reveals What He Kept From Sons Of Anarchy

It’s pretty common for actors and filmmakers to keep some of the important props from the movies and shows they’ve made. Charlie Hunnam, star of Sons of Anarchy, is no exception.

The actor appeared on Talking With Chris Hardwick on Sunday night, and the host asked him all about the fan-favorite biker drama. After talking a bit about saying goodbye to his character, Jax Teller, Hunnam revealed that he kept plenty from the series’ set.

As you can imagine, he kept his kutte (the leather vest representing the club), but Hunnam managed to snag way more than that.

“I kept the kutte obviously, I kept everything. I’m such a pikey, I stole everything I could. I had the rings, and the whole get-up. I would have taken the table but it wouldn’t fit on by bike.”

Speaking of the bike, Hunnam still has that as well. As he told a fan later on in the show, Jax Teller’s motorcycle is still sitting in his garage.

Not only does Hunnam have many of these props, but he’s very particular about them. He told Chris Hardwick that he won’t let anyone put the kutte on when they come over to his house. In fact, he won’t even put it on himself.

“Since that final scene when I took the kutte off, I was very strict about the fact that no one could wear it. It’s hanging in my house, and I have friends that are like ‘Oh lemme try that on.’ And i just decided, once I took it off the final time, I was never going to put it back on. And if I can’t put it on, no one’s going to put it on.”

Jax was put away, and Hunnam is doing what he can to ensure that everything stays that way.

Charlie Hunnam can be seen in theaters this weekend, when King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens in the US.

