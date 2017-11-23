‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Special Leads Wednesday Night Ratings

Fans of Charlie Brown showed up for yet another iconic special on Wednesday night.

According to Deadline, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving was the top-rated show among adults 18-49 on Wednesday night, and a new episode of Survivor was the most watched with an audience of 7.4 million viewers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Interestingly, the cartoon favorite went down 11 percent in the demo from last year, and Survivor also dipped 4 percent in viewers from Thanksgiving Eve of 2016.

The rest of the night on CBS saw Seal Team (1.1/4) and Criminal Minds (1.0/4) the same as last week.

Overall, CBS and ABC tied for the top demo spot with both nets scoring a 1.1/4. NBC was in second place, showing an original episode of The Wall and an SNL Thanksgiving special.

Last year’s SNL gained a lot of traction from the Presidential Election, but this year’s edition lost a whopping 38 percent of that lead.

Elsewhere, the CW aired Night 1 of its iHeartRadio Music Festival while Fox aired repeats of Empire and Star. ABC concluded the night with Modern Family, American Housewife and a special holiday episode of 20/20.