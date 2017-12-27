TV Shows

Viewers Just Noticed Something Odd About ‘Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!’

ABC aired the classic Peanuts special Happy New Year, Charlie Brown! on Tuesday night, and viewers noticed something fishy about one of the subplots.

While everyone is preparing for a big New Year’s Eve party, Charlie spends most of his time preoccupied by a school assignment. That assignment is for Charlie to read all of Leo Tolstoy’s lengthy novel War and Peace.

It’s a challenging and gruelling read for the classic character, which is one reason why viewers think that the assignment was a joke pulled on Charlie.

In addition to its difficulty for any middle schooler, Charlie seems to be the only member of the Peanuts gang completing the assignment.

This led many viewers to believe the teacher was being sarcastic when she made the assignment, or if Charlie was duped by a classmate.

See some of the takes on the topic below.

