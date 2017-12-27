Viewers Just Noticed Something Odd About ‘Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!’

ABC aired the classic Peanuts special Happy New Year, Charlie Brown! on Tuesday night, and viewers noticed something fishy about one of the subplots.

While everyone is preparing for a big New Year’s Eve party, Charlie spends most of his time preoccupied by a school assignment. That assignment is for Charlie to read all of Leo Tolstoy’s lengthy novel War and Peace.

It’s a challenging and gruelling read for the classic character, which is one reason why viewers think that the assignment was a joke pulled on Charlie.

In addition to its difficulty for any middle schooler, Charlie seems to be the only member of the Peanuts gang completing the assignment.

This led many viewers to believe the teacher was being sarcastic when she made the assignment, or if Charlie was duped by a classmate.

See some of the takes on the topic below.

So, if they have to write a book report on War and Peace by the end of Christmas break, then why is Charlie Brown the only one actually doing it? Seems like it should’ve been a clue they were missing with him. #HappyNewYearCharlieBrown — Daniel Croxton (@Teheheman) December 27, 2017

Why do I feel like Charlie Brown got punked on the War and Peace thing by his teacher? Happy New Year Charlie Brown. — Roy M. Grey (@Muppets4eva) December 27, 2017

Why is Charlie Brown the only one concerned with reading War and Peace? #happynewyearcharliebrown — tvismyescape (@hershey_bar22) December 27, 2017

Charlie Brown is a downer every holiday #HappyNewYearCharlieBrown #HappyNewYear What elementary school teaches War and Peace anyway???? — Metroplex Boomin (@soundwave803) December 27, 2017

Still wanna know why only Charlie Brown has to read “War and Peace” #HappyNewYear #CharlieBrown — CarMcFast🏁 (@CarMcFast1) December 27, 2017