‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Casts Major Upcoming Star

There are some new faces being added to the Buffy the Vampire universe. The reboot has announced more casting updates.

Deadline reports Chase Sui Wonders will play a character named Shirley in a reported one-off guest-starring role in the pilot. The pilot episode is being directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao.

Shirley is believed to be a vampire. Wonders’ casting marks a reunion for her and Gellar, who shared credits in the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot.

The pilot for the Buffy reboot will star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the chosen one, following in the footsteps of Gellar’s Buffy Summers, and Armstrong’s character is described in the casting materials as an “introverted high school student,” per an official episode log line.

“From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,” Gellar spoke of Armstrong’s casting. “To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room.”

Gellar previously swore off a reboot before changing her mind in recent years. In social media posts recently, she teased training for the beloved character, sharing a video working out alongside Armstrong. “We don’t sweat … we sparkle,” Gellar captioned the video.

The series first aired for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003. Of the reboot, Gellar told Vanity Fair Italia, “It will be lighter than the last few seasons of the original. We will try to find a balance between new and old characters. My dream is to bring back everyone who has died, but space will have to be made for new stories as well.”

A premiere date has yet to be announced for the reboot.